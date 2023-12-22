Another big blow for India

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been sidelined from the game after suffering an ankle injury amid the ongoing South Africa tour.

A report by cricket website CricTracker stated that Suryakumar Yadav, who took the leadership duties from injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya, injured himself while fielding in the third T20I against South Africa.

The 33-year-old underwent scans on his ankle and it showed that he suffered a second-grade ankle tear. He will be out of action for seven weeks or until February 2024.

A source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told media that Suryakumar Yadav has been sidelined from India’s home three-match T20I series against Afghanistan which begins on January 11, 2024.

“He will take some time to recover.” the source was quoted saying in the report. “He will have to report to the National Cricket Academy later to do his rehabilitation. He is surely going to miss the Afghanistan series.”

India would have to look for a new T20I captain as regular frontman Hardik Pandya and his substitute Suryakumar Kumar have been ruled out from the game.

Mohammed Shami, who makes up India’s pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, has been ruled out of the two-match Test series against South Africa due to injury concerns.