Herschelle Gibbs has some strong words for South Africa’s Temba Bavuma

Legendary South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs lambasted Proteas captain Temba Bavuma for getting injured while fielding in the first Test against India at Centurion’s Supersport Park.

It is pertinent to mention here that Temba Bavuma pulled up with a hamstring strain as he chased a boundary-bound shot from star India batter Virat Kohli before lunch on the opening day, necessitating his departure from the arena for a scan.

“It revealed a left hamstring strain and he will undergo daily medical evaluations to determine his participation in the match,” the team said in a statement.

He did not take the field nor batted on day two of the series opener.

Herschelle Gibbs was not pleased with Temba Bavuma getting injured. He expressed his frustration over the matter on social media.

“Ironic that the coach allows some players who are clearly unfit and overweight to play when he started off as Proteas trainer in 2009,” he tweeted.

South Africa batter Temba Bavuma had only recently returned from a similar injury. He hurt his hamstring injury during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and played the semi-final against Australia while unfit.

Moreover, he was criticized for his tournament performance and dropped from the ODIs against India.

