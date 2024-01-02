Irfan Pathan is worried ahead of second India-South Africa Test

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan is concerned for India’s fast bowling unit ahead of the second Test against South Africa at Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Stadium.

India lost the first Test to South Africa by an innings and 32 runs inside three days at Centurion’s Supersport Park. Rohit Sharma’s side scored 245 in their first innings on the back of KL Rahul’s century.

In reply, South Africa managed 408 as India bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the host. Opener Dean Elgar top-scored with 185 whereas Marco Jansen and David Bedingham scored 84 and 56 respectively.

India, which were already trailing by 163, were dismissed for just 131 in their second innings as Nandre Burger returned with a four-wicket haul. Star batter Virat Kohli was the lone ranger as he top-scored with his 76.

Irfan Pathan shared his views on India’s bowling performance in the series opener on a sports channel. According to him, the side should work on building a bigger pool of fast bowlers.

The former pacer says the backups of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are not ready to perform on the big stage yet.

“India need to build a good fast-bowling unit,” he said as quoted in a report by Hindustan Times. “Look what happened in South Africa. The back-ups weren’t just ready. I won’t say that they lack quality, but since they weren’t ready, you felt [Mohammed] Shami’s absence. So that means, God forbid, if something happens to [Jasprit] Bumrah, who we have seen has suffered from an injury owing to his bowling action, we won’t find any bowler of his quality.

“So, India need to prepare a pool of 7-8 fast bowlers either through talent hunts or through Ranji Trophy.”

