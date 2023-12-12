Lionsgate confirms ‘Saw 11’, announces release date

The grisly horror film franchise ‘Saw‘ is not dying soon as Lionsgate confirmed ‘Saw 11‘ and unveiled the release date on its social media handles.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It seems as if John Kramer aka ‘Jigsaw’ isn’t done teaching lessons of “appreciating life” to mischief makers in the worst way possible as the 11th film in the grisly ‘Saw‘ franchise will be released on September 27, 2024.

“The game continues. 9.27.24,” Lionsgate stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAW (@saw)

The decision to greenlight ‘Saw 11‘ was probably taken considering the box-office success of its predecessor ‘Saw X‘. The plot, cast, director and production team have not been announced so far.

‘Saw X‘, which marked the return of Tobin Bell as John Kramer aka ‘Jigsaw’, collected $107 million globally against the production budget of $13 million.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Saw X‘ director Kevin Greutert had hinted that the franchise would end with the film and it could be a farewell to Tobin Bell in an interview.

“There are so many directions we could go, but for me, there’s no obvious one coming out of this film,” he said. “I really wanted it to feel like a kind of final send-off for the Jigsaw character, but never say never.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAW (@saw)

The ‘Saw‘ franchise began in 2004. It was followed by ‘Saw II‘ (2005), ‘Saw III‘ (2006), ‘Saw IV‘ (2007), ‘Saw V‘ (2008), ‘Saw VI‘ (2009), ‘Saw 3D‘ (2010), ‘Jigsaw‘ (2017), ‘Spiral‘ (2021) and ‘Saw X‘ (2023).

Related – After ‘Barbenheimer‘, is it ‘Saw Patrol‘?