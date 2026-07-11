KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has placed warning banners on dilapidated and dangerous buildings ahead of the monsoon season and made public announcements via loudspeakers as part of its drive to evacuate these structures, ARY News reported.

However, sources revealed that no concrete strategy has been formed to safely evacuate the structures or provide alternative housing options to the affected residents.

According to the SBCA, warning banners have been pasted on the most precarious structures across the city, accompanied by loudspeaker announcements to directly inform the residents of the impending danger.

The authority has urgently appealed to the occupants to vacate these buildings immediately to protect human lives and property. Furthermore, the SBCA has advised residents of surrounding areas to avoid gathering near or staying adjacent to these unstable structures.

The SBCA disclosed that a recent survey identified 584 unsafe buildings across the city. Of these, 59 have been classified as extremely dangerous, 29 of which fall under the heritage category, posing additional preservation and safety challenges for the authorities.

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A significant concentration of these structures—over 90 percent—is located in District South. The district-wise breakdown reveals 442 unsafe buildings in District South, 73 in Central, 16 in East, 18 in Korangi, 28 in Keamari, 5 in Malir, and 2 in West.