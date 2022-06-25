SBP issues clarification regarding Rs75 banknote

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday clarified that the design of an Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is fake, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from the Twitter handle of the central bank, it clarified that the design circulating on various social media platforms regarding a commemorative banknote to be issued on the 75th independence day of Pakistan is fake.

#SBP clarifies that the design circulating on various social media platforms regarding commemorative banknote to be issued on the 75th independence day of Pakistan is Fake.



Recently, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) extended the last date for exchanging old banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100 and 1,000 till December 31, 2022.

The central bank mentioned that the old currency notes are exchangeable from the offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporations.

These banknotes are exchangeable from SBP BSC Offices located at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad and D. I. Khan, the statement reads.

100,50,10اور 1000 روپے مالیت کے پرانے ڈیزائن کے نوٹ تبدیل کرانے کی تاریخ میں ایک سال کی توسیع کردی گئی ہے۔ پرانے ڈیزائن کے ان نوٹوں کو 31 دسمبر 2022ء تک پاکستان بھر میں قائم ایس بی پی – بی ایس سی کے دفاتر سے تبدیل کرایا جاسکتا ہے۔

