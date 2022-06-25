Saturday, June 25, 2022
Anjum Wahab

SBP issues clarification regarding Rs75 banknote

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday clarified that the design of an Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is fake, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from the Twitter handle of the central bank, it clarified that the design circulating on various social media platforms regarding a commemorative banknote to be issued on the 75th independence day of Pakistan is fake.


Recently, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) extended the last date for exchanging old banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100 and 1,000 till December 31, 2022.

The central bank extended the last for exchanging old banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100 and 1000 for one year. The people can exchange the old banknotes from any of the SBP offices across the country.

The central bank mentioned that the old currency notes are exchangeable from the offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporations.

These banknotes are exchangeable from SBP BSC Offices located at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad and D. I. Khan, the statement reads.

Anjum Wahab

