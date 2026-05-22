SBP reserves cross $17billion

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have increased by $1.214 billion on a weekly basis, reaching $17.081 billion as of week ended on May 15, 2026, according to data released by the central bank.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $22.588 billion during the week under review.

Of these, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.507 billion.

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“During the week ended on 15-May-2026, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 1,214 million to US$ 17,081.0 million. The increase in SBP’s FX reserves is mainly due to receipt of funds from IMF under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF); and proceeds from issuance of Panda Bonds. There were some external debt repayments as well,” SBP said.

It is to be noted that on May 13, Pakistan received $1.32 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after its Executive Board completed the third review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Pakistan’s 37-month EFF arrangement was approved on September 25, 2024, and is aimed at building resilience and enabling sustainable growth.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the IMF had approved the disbursement of $1.1bn under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and around $220 million under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).