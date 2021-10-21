SBP reserves fall $1.65bn to $17.5bn

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 8.6% during the week ending on October 8, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On October 15, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $17,492.2 million, down $1.65 billion compared with $19,138.4 million.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $24,327.4 million.

Read More: ADB TO PROVIDE $600MN FOR EHSAAS PROGRAMME

Net reserves held by banks amounted to $6,835.2 million.

The central bank cited no reason behind the decrease in the reserves.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!