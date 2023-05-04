SBP reserves fall $6m, now stand at $4.46b

The country witnessed a slight decline in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) foreign exchange reserves by $6 million which is now standing at $4.46 billion, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After disbursing payments till April 28, the SBP-held foreign exchange reserves declined by $6 million, reducing the central bank’s reserves to $4.46 billion. The reserves of commercial banks were increased by $250 million till April, taking the total reserves to $5.58 billion.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves have reached $10.04 billion after an increase of $10.9 million.

On April 20, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) forex reserves increased to $4.43 billion after receiving Rs300 million commercial loan from China.

The SBP spokesperson confirmed that $300 million commercial loan from China has been received and $384 million was increased to the central bank’s reserves. The total reserves of the SBP increased to $4.43 billion from $4.03 billion.

The commercial banks’ reserves reached $5.53 billion after the increase of $6 million. The country’s total reserves reached $9.96 billion after an increase of $400 million.

