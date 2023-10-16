SC accepts plea seeking staff details under Right to Information Act

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Monday ordered the Registrar’s Office to provide information about court employees within seven days, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of SC headed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa announced the reserved verdict after approving the appeal of the court employee, seeking information on SC employees under the Right to Information Act.

The verdict stated that those seeking details of the SC staff should disclose the reasons first before getting access to the record. The SC also ordered to return of the fees and intra-court appeal of the plaintiff in the case.

Justice Athar Minallah, who was part of a three-member bench penned his dissenting note in the verdict.

The apex court has also ordered to release of the verdict of the case in Urdu.

Last month, the apex court had reserved its decision on the petition. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, heard the petition filed by a citizen, namely Mukhtar Ahmed Ali.

This petition challenged the decision made by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the acceptance of the SC registrar’s writ petition against the Pakistan Information Commission’s (PIC) order to make the apex court’s staff information publicly accessible.