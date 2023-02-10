NAB amendment case: Justice Shah questions Imran’s conduct

ISLAMABAD: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday resumed hearing Imran Khan’s plea challenging amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, also comprises of Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, hearing the plea.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in his remarks raising questions on Imran Khan’s conduct said Imran Khan and his party boycotted the voting on the NAB amendment bill and how can he challenge them in the court.

“Challenging legislation made in the Parliament in courts is not an attempt to weaken the parliament,” Justice Shah asked.

A member of the Parliament is representative of the masses and is boycotting the Parliament by the lawmaker right move?

How will it be assumed that the case is related to the public interest, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked and added are people protesting and making hue and cry against the Nab amendments?

CJP in his remarks said every political leader takes the side of the constitution to endorse his actions. “Boycotting Parliament by PTI was their political move.”

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned until Feb 14.

