Supreme Court bans cell phones in court rooms

The Supreme Court (SC) has banned carrying cell phones in courtrooms, following the leaked picture of the PTI founder during a video link hearing of the NAB amendments case.

The SC staff has barred the law clerks and lawyers from carrying their cell phones in the courtroom and asked them to leave them outside the courtroom.

The staff is also checking the attendants in the SC courtroom. The journalists are already barred from carrying their cell phones in the SC courtroom.

The development follows after, a picture of PTI founder Imran Khan was leaked on social media during his appearance in SC during the NAB amendments case hearing via video link from Adiala Jail.

Sources said, the Supreme Court Police have launched an investigation into the viral picture of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The picture, which showed Imran Khan sitting in Adiala Jail was widely shared on social media platforms. The PTI founder appeared before the Supreme Court in the NAB Ordinance 1999 amendment case via video link.

According to sources, the investigation has begun to identify the person who took the picture, which is believed to have been taken by someone sitting on the left side of the courtroom.

The police questioned individuals present in the courtroom at the time the photo was taken, sources added.