SC bars authorities from arresting PTI chief in lawyer murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday barred authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman till August 24 in a case pertaining to the murder of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta.

A three-member bench led by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizwi issued the directives while hearing Imran Khan’s plea seeking to quash the case.

At the outset of the hearing, SC judges and the applicant’s lawyer Amanullah Kanrani have a heated exchange of words.

During the hearing, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizwi asked Amanullah to sit down.

At which, lawyer Kanrani raised objections on the bench hearing lawyer murder case against PTI chief. “Did you read an FIR?” Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar asked lawyer Ammanullah.

“I have read your verdict in Ghulam Muhammad Dogar case,” replied Kanzai. “There is a case pending against you in Sindh High Court (SHC).”

“You can’t talk to me in this way,” Justice Mazahir said, adding “Is this a way to talk?

At this, Justice Yahya Afridi asked Ammanullah to submit his all objections in writing and asked him to tender an apology.

Amanullah Kanrani came on a rostrum and tendered an apology SC bench in the lawyer murder case.

Later, the SC adjourned the hearing till August 24, barring the authorities to refrain from arresting the PTI chief.

The PTI chairman was booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case, registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others on the complaint of the deceased’s son.