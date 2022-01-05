SC bars cantonment boards from sealing private schools

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday barred cantonment boards from sealing private schools in their premises, ARY News reported.

The SC bench took the plea against the closure of private schools in the countrywide cantonment boards.

The lawyer of the private schools informed the court that as many as 3.7 million children are enrolled in the 8,300 private schools located in the limits of the cantonment boards and closure of the schools will affect their education.

SC gave a ruling without hearing the private schools’ administration, the lawyer added. Meanwhile, the lawyer of the parents also adopted the same narrative of giving the verdict in a civil case without hearing their arguments.

Later, the SC bench while ordering the cantonment boards not to seal the private schools have sought their response in the case. The hearing has been adjourned for an indefinite period.

According to the SC orders, all private schools and colleges functioning in cantonments areas were supposed to shift their establishments out of residential areas before the 2021 end.

