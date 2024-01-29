SC bench hearing military courts case dissolved

A Supreme Court (SC) bench hearing pleas against the verdict in the case of civilians trial in military courts was dissolved on Monday after a judge recused himself from proceedings.

On October 23, 2023, the Supreme Court (SC) announced its verdict by 4-1 in pleas against civilian trials in the military courts. The PTI founder and others moved the top court challenging the military trial of civilians named in the May 9 riots.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, who led the bench, said in Monday’s hearing that he would no longer be part of the proceedings.

Following the separation from the bench, the matter was forwarded to the judges’ committee for the formation of the new bench for hearing of the case.

Read more: Sindh challenges SC decision against civilian trials in military courts

Earlier, the federal government informed the Supreme Court that military courts initiated trials of civilians.

The government in a miscellaneous petition to the apex court informed it about the beginning of trials of civilians in response to the court’s August 03 order.

A total 102 individuals were arrested after May 09 and 10 incidents, the government said in its plea to the court.