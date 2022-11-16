SC constitutes bench to hear plea against PTI long march

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has constituted a three-member bench to hear a petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has accepted a petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

The three-member bench will hear the petition – filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) Senator Kamran Murtaza – tomorrow (November 16). The SC Registrar Office has also issued a notice to Kamran Murtaza.

Earlier on November 1, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) moved Supreme Court (SC) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march toward Islamabad, seeking a restraining order against party chief Imran Khan from creating a perceived law and order situation.

The petition noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had violated the assurance given to the Supreme Court on May 25. “In 2014, the party had attacked Parliament, Public Secretariat and Pakistan Television (PTV) office,” it added.

The JUI-P Senator urged the apex court to direct Imran Khan to abide by the law during long march and refrain from creating a perceived law and order situation. “Imran Khan should be ordered to implement the guidelines given by the court”, it added.

The petition further stated that the federal and provincial governments should be instructed to make a plan of action related to the long march, noting that Tehreek-e-Insaf had violated the agreement with the administration in 2014 as well.

Comments