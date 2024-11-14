SC constitutional bench bins plea against ex-CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Supreme Court (SC) constitutional bench Thursday binned a review petition filed against the appointment of former CJP Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa as Balochistan High Court CJ.

The SC constitutional bench has been formed under the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

A six-member bench was headed by Justice Aminuddin, which took up the plea.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail stated that the petition was a review and the case could not be reopened. The petitioner’s lawyer, Riaz Hanif, argued that the Supreme Court had heard the Bhutto case even after 40 years.

At this juncture, Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that the court was not a forum for political statements or backbiting, and that they could not deviate from the law.

Justice Aminuddin questioned the lawyer’s reluctance to answer the court’s questions. Justice Jamal Mandokhail directly asked if the lawyer sought to reopen the case. Hanif responded that he was presenting facts to the court, acknowledging a lack of records but suggesting they could be obtained from Balochistan in Qazi Faez Isa case.

Justice Aminuddin further inquired about the legal basis for mandatory consultation with the Chief Minister. Justice Hilali urged the lawyer to refrain from personal attacks, stating that the case seemed more political than legal, and that there was no benefit in criticizing someone behind their back.

The SC constitutional bench formed under the chair of Justice Aminuddin took up 18 pleas today out of which 16 were dismissed after initial arguments.