Decision on review petitions of sacked employees tomorrow: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) to decide on the review petitions of the sacked employees who were reinstated through Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Act 2010 ordinance, on Wednesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin and Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the review petitions.

In today’s hearing, Senator Raza Rabbani completed his arguments before the court.

Rabbani in his arguments before the apex court said that the Parliament can give relief to the sacked employees even against the decision of the SC.

The SC should consider the situation in which the Ordinance to restore sacked employees was introduced, former president Asif Ali Zardari faced trial under article 6.

To this, the bench remarked to stick to the legal aspect of the case rather than giving political statements before the court.

Justice Bandial remarked that might be you [Rabbani] are right that employees have been politically victimized, but two wrongs cannot make one right.

We have to look at Article 25 to ensure that appointments were made in accordance with the law, he remarked.

After the completion of Rabbani’s arguments, the SC directed AGP Khalid Javed to complete his arguments in the case tomorrow.

Read more: SHC directs sacked SSGC employees to contact SC

The bench head, Justice Umar Atta Bandial asked the AGP to submit the response that what steps Parliament can take into the matter and adjourned the hearing until tomorrow.

Justice Bandial remarked that the SC will decide on the review petitions of the sacked employees tomorrow.

It is to be noted that a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam on August 17 declared the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Act, 2010 as unconstitutional after it was enacted for reinstating the employees who were appointed from Nov 1, 1993, till Nov 30, 1996, and were sacked by then government from Nov 1, 1996, till Oct 12, 1999.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!