SHC directs sacked SSGC employees to contact SC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected plea of the sacked employees of the Sui South Gas Company (SSGC), seeking restoration of their services, ARY News reported.

The Hon’ble Supreme court of Pakistan vide Judgment dated August 17, 2021, in civil Appeal No. 497 of 2072 and others, titled “Muhammad Afzal and others” (“Judgment”) has declared Sacked Employees Act 2010 as ultra vires of the Constitution.

The SHC bench terming the plea not admissible for hearing directed the sacked employees of the SSGC to contact the Supreme Court (SC) for review.

It is to be noted that the SSGC, in compliance with the judgment of the SC, had relieved 1951 individuals, including 385 Executives and 1566 subordinates, from their service that were reinstated under the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance 2009/ 2010 /Act 2010 with immediate effect.

The Supreme Court struck down the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act of 2010, ruling that the legislation enacted by the then Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government did not fulfill the criteria laid down by the apex court in numerous cases.