SC delays Ishaq Dar’s appeal for two weeks on his counsel’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has adjourned former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s plea against being declared absconder for two weeks after his counsel submitted that he is ill, ARY NEWS reported.

During the hearing of the apex court, the two-member bench including Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mazahir Naqvi sought reasons for seeking a delay in the hearing.

The advocate on record said that Salman Butt, who is representing Dar has returned from abroad but is suffering from illness since then. “Salman Butt is not mentioned as Ishaq Dar’s counsel in the case and as per record Misbahuddin Qazi is the counsel,” the judges observed.

The advocate on record said that they have submitted a plea for an additional counsel. The court accepted his plea and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former finance minister has left Pakistan four years back and is wanted in Pakistan in multiple cases.

Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018. He could not take oath due to his stay in London. However, the Supreme Court suspended his membership over his failure to appear in court on May 8, 2018.

