SC dismisses appeals in cypher leaks case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed three appeals, seeking an investigation into the alleged foreign conspiracy behind the ouster of former premier Imran Khan’s government.

The petitions filed by GM Chaudhry and others were heard by Justice Qazi Faez Isa in his chamber.

The petitioners had prayed that a high-powered commission of inquiry should be constituted to hold inquisitorial proceedings with regard to the anti-state activities conducted by the respondent political parties through mala fide and abuse of power under the provisions of the Constitution and for committing sedition and treason against the democratically and legally elected government.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa aksed the petitioners under which law they had filed pleas. The petitioners stated that Imran Khan’s speech put Pakistan’s sovereignty in ‘danger.’

Read more: Imran Khan says reality of ‘threatening cipher’ cannot be denied

“Don’t talk on assumptions give reference to the law,” Justice Isa asked the petitioners and asked if dealing with foreign affairs matters duty of the court.

The SC judge asked do Imran Khan ordered any inquiry while being prime minister after the cypher came to light. All the authorities were under the prime minister, he could have called for an inquiry. “Now what should SC do in this matter?

The SC turned down the pleas by saying no fundamental rights were affected in the matter.

Comments