SC dismisses petition seeking referendum for Presidential system

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed petitions seeking a referendum to enforce the Presidential system in the country.

The decision, announced by Chief Justice Umer Atta Bandiyal, says that enforcement of the Presidential system is not a legal but a political question. He said that there is no provision in law for the court to decide on petitions of such nature.

Lahore High Court had also dismissed similar petitions some days ago. Justice Jawad of the Lahore High court issued a six-page detailed judgement deeming the petitions out of their domain. The court has to decide about it under Article 199 of the constitution, the decision said.

“The court could only issue an instruction under Article 199 of the constitution,” the decision read.

“There is no party, in this case, to be directed,” the court verdict read. “No law has been referred in the case in this respect.”

“The petitioner’s plea contravenes the basic structure of the constitution,” the decision further read.

“The petitioner was asked, how this plea is maintainable. How could a petition be heard, which is in collision with the basic structure of the constitution,” according to the decision?

The petitioner has submitted a petition to the Cabinet Division for holding reference for the presidential system. The petitioner has pleaded to the court to direct the cabinet over the matter, the decision read.

“The federal government exercise its authority under the federal rules,” according to the decision.

