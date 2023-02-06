SC disposes of plea seeking CII dissolution

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Monday disposed of a plea seeking the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) dissolution, ARY News reported.

As per details, the lawyer Khawaja Ahmed Hussain filed the plea to dissolve CII. He pleaded with the court that the CII does not hold any constitutional authority.

The CII was constituted under article 230(4) to review the laws according to Islamic teachings and after the submit ion of the report in 1996 to parliament, the council need to dissolve.

Chief Justice (CJ) remarked that the CII has submitted their report to the parliament in past in the light of Islamic teachings but CII is the constitutional body to review the new laws as well.

The Federal Shariat Court can review the laws according to shariah rules, the lawyer added. CJ Athar Minallah said that what rights are affected by the presence of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

Earlier, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) deemed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 un-Islamic and not in line with the Sharia.

