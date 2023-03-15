SC disposes of PTI MNAs plea against acceptance of resignations

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has disposed of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNAs’ plea against the acceptance of resignations, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the case was heard by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The Supreme Court disposed of the plea after the PTI members withdrew the plea. The PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhary told the court that the party MNAs approached the High court against the National Assembly speaker’s conduct and now the plea is withdrawn.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme court Umar Ata Bandial said that the High Court verdict is also announced now which stated that the acceptance of resignations was conditioned on the verification.

Hereby, the Supreme Court disposed of the PTI MNAs’ plea against the acceptance of resignations.

Earlier, three MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the acceptance of their resignation in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The plea filed by PTI MNAs, including former finance minister Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Khurram Shehzad, urged the court to suspend the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECPs) and speaker national assembly’s notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had announced resignations from the National Assembly on April 11 last year, minutes before the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.

