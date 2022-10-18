SC fixes contempt petition against Imran Khan for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed for hearing a contempt of court petition against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a five-member bench – headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial – would hear the contempt petition against Imran Khan on October 20.

The five-member bench includes Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had filed a contempt of court petition against former prime minister in Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan over his long march call towards Islamabad.

The federal government moved the apex court against Imran Khan, noting that the former premier was making announcements of long march that was violation of a court order. The petition was filed by Interior Ministry on behalf of the federal government.

“The PTI Chairman was violating the Supreme Court’s order, which directed him to stage peaceful stage,” the plea stated, urging the apex court to direct Imran Khan to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins.

Earlier in October, former prime minister said that he will not reveal the long march date to anyone as “everything is being recorded”.

Speaking to senior journalists at the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore, the PTI chief said that he had kept his long march plan secret and no one knew the long march date including the party’s vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“I have kept the date to myself… Shah Mehmood Qureshi is my vice-chairman, I did not tell him either”.

