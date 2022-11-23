SC fixes hearing of Faisal Vawda’s plea against lifetime disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed the hearing of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda’s petition challenging his lifetime disqualification, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will hear Faisal Vawda’s petition against his lifetime disqualification on Thursday (tomorrow). Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha Malik will be included in the SC bench.

The apex court issued notice to the parties in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Vawda challenged his lifetime disqualification following a verdict issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In his petition, the former PTI leader had stated that the election commission was unauthorised for declaring his lifetime disqualification, whereas, Vawda was of the view that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed his plea in haste.

The ECP had declared the lifetime disqualification of Faisal Vawda in its verdict for submitting a fake affidavit.

The IHC had also dismissed his plea, stating that the act of submitting a fake affidavit has severe consequences while a judgement of the SC’s larger bench was also available in which several parliamentarians have been disqualified.

An ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, had disqualified Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and National Assembly member within two months. He was also de-notified as a senator.

