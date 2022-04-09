SC fixes presidential reference against deviant MNAs for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday has fixed presidential reference regarding life-term disqualification of deviant MNAs for hearing, ARY News reported.

A five-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will hear the presidential reference on April 12.

The reference was filed by President Arif Alvi for the life-term disqualification of deviant members after many of the PTI MNAs decided to vote in favour of a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, a reference had been submitted against deviant MNAs by Prime Minister Imran Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman with the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

According to the details, the reference against the deviant members was submitted by PTI to the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser by PTI chief Whip Aamir Dogar.

Reference has been made against 20 deviant PTI members under Article 63(A), the text of the reference states that the deviant members were elected on PTI tickets and now the concerned members have left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined opposition parties.

According to the reference, show cause notices were also issued to the deviant members, but they did not respond, so the process of de-seating the deviant members should be initiated.

