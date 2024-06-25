High court judges take oath after elevation to SC

The high court judges on Tuesday took oath after elevation to the Supreme Court (SC) in a formal ceremony held in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by the Supreme Court justices, the Attorney General, law officers, lawyers, and court staff.

The proceedings began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa then administered the oath of office to the incoming judges.

Justice Malik Shahzad, Justice Aqeel Abbasi, and Justice Shahid Bilal took oath as SC judges. This brings the total number of Supreme Court justices to 17.

Earlier on Monday, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of three judges to the Supreme Court, stated a notification issued by the Law Ministry.

According to the notification, President Zardari approved the appointments of Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as judges of the Supreme Court.

It is noteworthy that the Judicial Commission had recommended the appointments of these judges.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is a supreme body that recommends the appointment of judges to the SC and HC. Currently, 14 judges are discharging their duties in the SC.

The body is comprised of CJP as its chairman, two most senior judges of the SC and the two most senior chief justices of High Courts as members.