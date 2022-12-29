SC gives justice to retired food inspector after 22 years

LAHORE: A deceased retired food inspector has finally got justice from the Supreme Court (SC) after 22 years, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court Lahore registry headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard a case of seizing the pension and perks and privileges of the retired food inspector, who passed away waiting for justice.

Officials of the Food department and accountant general office appeared before the SC Lahore. The bench showed resentment over the officials for seizing the pension and the perks and privileges of the retired food inspector.

22 years have passed, why you have not thought to disburse the pension and dues of the retired food inspector, the SC bench asked.

The SC while ordering the food department and accountant general office’s officials to release the pension and dues of the retired employee to his widow within a week, adjourned the hearing.

Earlier, Zaitoon Bibi, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), got the inheritance right from her father’s property, after a 46-year-long legal fight.

Zaitoon Bibi’s brother occupied her share of the property in 1976.

In 2018, the brothers of Zitoon Bibi moved the Supreme Court against the decision of the high court.

