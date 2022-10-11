Zaitoon Bibi gets right to inheritance after 46 years

In 2018, the brothers of Zitoon Bibi moved the Supreme Court against the decision of the high court.

ISLAMABAD: After a 46-year-long legal fight, Zaitoon Bibi, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), got the inheritance right from her father’s property, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Supreme Court recognized Zaitoon Bibi’s share in his father’s property after 46 years and dismissed the brothers’ appeal against the High Court’s decision.

The lawyer of applicants in his arguments before SC said that the sister gifted away her inheritance right to her brothers 46 years ago. Justice Ijazul Ahsan inquired that the sisters were young at the time when the gift was given, how can a younger sister gift the property to the brothers?

Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked how can a minor girl gift away her property to the brothers. The SC observed that the deal was not transparent and accepted Zaitoon Bibi’s inheritance right from her father’s property.

It may be noted that Zaitoon Bibi had moved Civil Court in 2005 against his brothers for occupying her inheritance right in father’s property.

In 2012 the session court and in 2017, the Peshawar High Court gave verdict in favour of Zaiton Bibi against which the brothers