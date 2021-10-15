SC gives Punjab govt five days to restore LB system

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday give Punjab government until October 20 to restore the local bodies system in the province.

A two-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed took up the contempt pleas against the Punjab government for the latter’s refusal to restore the LB system.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJP asked the AG Sindh why the court orders are not being implemented?

“A lot has been done for the restoration of the LB system in Punjab, further progress is underway,” AG Punjab Ahmed Owais replied to the bench.

We know how to work, the way matter is being treated will not serve the purpose, the CJP remarked and issued notices to Chief Secretary Punjab, Kamran Afzal and former CS, Javed Rafique to appear in person on October 20.

Showing his resentment over Secretary LB Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal, CJP Gulzar Ahmed asked which kind of secretary he is? where is his response in the case?

To this, Mengal pleaded with the court to give more time for the submission of a reply.

“DO you have any idea that criminal case proceedings are underway against you? You can be sent to jail,” CJP Justice Gulzar said to Noorul Amin Mengal.

The SC after granting 5 days’ time to the Punjab government for restoration of the LB system in the province adjourned the hearing until October 20.

It merits to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) on May 25 restored the local government system in Punjab, by terming the Local Bodies Act 2019 in contradiction with the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Punjab Local Government Act 2019 was passed by the provincial legislature in May 2019.

A bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed, terming section three of the Local Bodies Act in contradiction of the constitution, ordered to restore the local government system in Punjab.

