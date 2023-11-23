SC grants bail to man accused of Rs8.2 mln bank fraud

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday granted bail to a man accused of Rs8.2 mln bank fraud, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of SC comprising Justice Sardar Tariq and Justice Ayesha Malik took up the plea.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel of the accused said his client was charged frame in 2023 despite being incarcerated for two years.

The lawyer pleaded with the court for the bail. However, Justice Ayesha Malik said the accused can be seen hiding cash in his pockets and socks from an ATM in Islamabad, how can he be granted bail?

Justice Tariq remarked accused can exercise the bail right after two years imprisonment and asked what the courts and prosecution are doing in the case.