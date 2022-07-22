SC issues notices to AGP, AG Sindh in delimitation case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday served notices to the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and advocate general Sindh in MQM-P’s plea against delimitations of constituencies for LG elections, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the SC headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case. In his arguments, Barrister Faroogh Naseem, MQM-P’s counsel said the delimitations in Sindh have been challenged by them as the amendments made by the Sindh govt are against the constitution and the decision of the SC.

Naseem said the SHC also declared the amendments unconditional. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in his remarks said then the case has to be sent back to the high court.

SC can transfer the case to SHC after issuing a stay order, Faroogh Naseem said. Upon being asked about the copy of the detailed verdict of the SHC in the case, the MQM-P’s lawyer said the copy was submitted to SC Karachi Registry.

Later, the court after issuing notices to AGP and AG Sindh adjourned the hearing until next Tuesday.

