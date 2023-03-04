SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa makes assets’ details public

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has voluntarily disclosed his and family members personal assets, including the privileges he enjoys as a judge, ARY News reported.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa released the details of personal assets on Supreme Court (SC) website, noting that he received Rs54.34 million in salaries for fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020, and paid Rs6.7 million in taxes.

According to the documents – issued on SC website, Isa’s income remained at Rs15.11 million, Rs17.145 million, and Rs21.237 million for the years 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. Similarly, he paid Rs2.2 million, Rs1.8 million, and Rs2.3 million in taxes in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

Regarding his personal assets, Justice Isa said that he owned a residential plot measuring 800 square yards in Phase 2 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, which he had purchased when he was practising law and on which he had built a house to live in.

Moreover, he owned another 800-square-yard residential open plot in the DHA, Karachi, which he had bought when he was practising law, the documents revealed, adding that he also owned another 200-yard commercial plot in Phase 5 of the DHA, which he had bought when he was practising law.

Justice Isa also revealed that he inherited from his father a half-share in plot situated in Ziarat, Balocistan. The judge also owns an old house of one kanal in Lahore’s DHA, the documents stated.

He said he has Rs41,330,856 in bank accounts while in his foreign currency accounts an amount equivalent to Rs4,114,137 is deposited. Justice Isa said he owns three vehicles — Honda Accord, Honda Civic and a mini jeep.

Perks and privileges

About the official perks and privileges, the documents stated that Justice Isa had one official residence in Islamabad, two servants provided by the government, two Honda Civic cars of 2017 and 2015 models with the permission to use up to 600 litres of petrol per month and avail free medical treatment at approved hospitals.

The statement claimed that neither as a judge of the Supreme Court nor as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court, did he ever apply for a plot, rather he was offered one but he declined to accept it.

According to the judge, the Ministry of Interior also offered him Prohibited Bore (PB) weapons in 2019 but he refused.

About his wife, he said that she was not dependent on him and filed her own income tax returns in the United Kingdom and in Pakistan.

