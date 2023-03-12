SC judge Mazahar Naqvi’s sons serve legal notice on lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi’s sons have served a legal notice on Advocate Mian Dawood, asking him to publicly apologise within 15 days for defaming them, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Mian Dawood Advocate had filed a complaint against Supreme Court Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council.

The complaint included charges of misconduct, illegal assets and amassing money with front men.

The complainant pleaded to the judicial council to remove Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi from the august office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In the legal notice, Sayed Tassaduq Mustafa Naqvi and Sayed Tassaduq Murtaza Naqvi, asked the complainant, Mian Dawood, to publicly apologise within 15 days.

“You are also to issue a corrigendum in the same mode and manner, failing which, you prepare yourself to face legal action (civil and criminal) for injuring the reputations of the undersigned, as an integral part of a reputed establishment,” says the legal notice.

“All you have done is reveal yourself as a jealous, hateful man in crisis running malicious campaigns against people you cannot even dream to stand by,” the brothers stated, adding that the actions will be dealt with by the law.

“In response to your allegations, it is informed that the undersigned(s) possess a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of London, a master’s degree in law from Indiana University Bloomington, and a speciality in business and commercial law,” the brothers stated

