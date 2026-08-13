SC judges’ basic salary increased by Rs400,000

ISLAMABAD: The salaries and benefits of Supreme Court (SC) judges have been increased to bring them in line with those of judges of the Federal Constitutional Court, following approval by President Asif Ali Zardari on the federal government’s recommendation.

The revised salaries and allowances will take effect retrospectively from 10 December 2025, with judges also entitled to the financial benefits and arrears accrued from the previous period.

Following the approval, the notification will be issued as the Supreme Court Judges’ Salary Order 2026.

Under the revised package, the Chief Justice of Pakistan will receive a monthly basic salary of Rs1.55 million, while the basic salary of other Supreme Court judges has been set at Rs1.5 million.

The basic salary of Supreme Court judges has been increased from Rs1.1 million to Rs1.5 million, representing an increase of approximately Rs400,000 per month.

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Their judicial allowance has also been substantially increased from Rs1,161,163 to Rs1.5 million per month, an increase of around Rs338,837.

Changes have also been made to the pension package for Supreme Court judges. The age limit specified in one pension-related provision has been increased from 70 to 75 years, while another age threshold has been raised from 85 to 90 years.

In addition, Supreme Court judges will receive a monthly medical allowance of Rs150,000 under the revised package.