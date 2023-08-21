SC moved against delay in general elections

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) has been moved against delay in general elections on census 2023, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition was filed by President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abid Zuberi against the delay in the general election after the completion of delimitation process.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stated that they will move court if the upcoming general elections are delayed.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that PPP does not accept the ECP decision regarding the schedule of delimitations and delay in general elections is not acceptable

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that general elections are not possible within 90 days. As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to hold the upcoming general election on the census 2023.

The ECP stated that the commission is bound to carry out the delimitation process. The first publication will be on October 9 while the final publication will be on December 14.

The meeting decided to seek assistance from the provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in the delimitation process.

The administrative measures will be completed by August 31 whereas the delimitation will be carried out across the country from September 8 to October 7.

Delimitation committees will be constituted on August 21 and the complaint regarding the delimitations can be submitted to the from October 10 to November 8. The ECP has allotted four months for the delimitation process.