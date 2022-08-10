SC moved against suspension of ARY NEWS broadcast, Ammad Yousaf’s arrest

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan and Lahore High Court (LHC) have been moved against the suspension of transmission of ARY NEWS and arrest of channel’s head of news Ammad Yousaf, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The petition was filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique along with PFUJ President Shahzad Butt, ARY NEWS reporter and members of civil society before the Lahore registry of the apex court.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The petition stated that two FIRs were registered on a similar complaint in Islamabad and Karachi against the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. It further said that the CEO of ARY NEWS and administration has also been booked in the case while head of news Ammad Yousaf was arrested in the similar case.

The applicants said that the PEMRA opened its office during a holiday to serve a show-cause notice and later shutdown the transmission of the channel, highlighting the ill-intent of the PEMRA authorities.

It further highlighted that no criminal proceedings could be initiated after the launch of PEMRA proceedings in a matter. It asked the court to stop actions against the administration of the channel and order immediate release of Ammad Yousaf.

Moreover, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) has also challenged suspension of transmission of ARY NEWS nationwide and arrest of its Head of News Ammad Yousaf before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petition before the LHC was filed by PFUJ Secretary Rana Azeem through his counsel who stated that Chairman PEMRA has no right to shutdown transmission of any news channel.

“The PEMRA could only take the decision after serving a notice following an inquiry,” it said, adding that all respondents should be given equal opportunity during the inquiry to plead their case.

However, Rana Azeem said PEMRA shutdown the channel on cable without listening to ARY NEWS. “Two cases have also been registered with regard to remarks on the channel and they are currently being investigated,” they said.

Comments