SC moved for judicial inquiry into Pakistan election ‘rigging’

ISLAMABAD: A plea has been filed with the Supreme Court (SC) against the alleged rigging during the 2024 general elections.

As per details, the plea was moved by citizen Mian Shabbir Ahmed through his lawyer Azhar Siddique with the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, seeking a judicial commission to probe the rigging allegations.

It contends that widespread ‘rigging’ occurred throughout the country during the recent general elections.

The petition emphasizes that an inquiry into the alleged fraud be conducted in light of upholding the fundamental rights of citizens.

On Monday, the Supreme Court’s principal seat in Islamabad heard an earlier petition filed against the alleged rigging in elections. The petitioner, Ali Khan, however, did not turn up during the hearing and applied to withdraw his petition.

Read more: SC rejects withdrawal of plea seeking annulment of elections 2024

A bench headed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali took up the case.