SC rejects withdrawal of plea seeking annulment of elections 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the police to present the plaintiff before it in a plea seeking elections 2024, void, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa took up the plea of a plaintiff named Ali Khan, seeking to declare general elections of February 8, as void.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali are also part of the bench. At the outset of the hearing, the lawyer of the plaintiff said his client did not want to proceed with the plea and requested withdrawal of the plea.

“Such a prank cannot be played on the Supreme Court. Bring the petitioner from wherever and present him before the court,” Justice Isa remarked, adding that the bench would hear the petition.

Read more: SC fixes plea seeking annulment of Pakistan elections 2024

Meanwhile, CJP Qazi Faez Isa also ordered the SHO of the jurisdiction the plaintiff living in, to present the Ali Khan before the court.

The further hearing on the plea has been adjourned until February 21 after issuing notice to the plaintiff via defense ministry.

Plea

The Supreme Court was moved by a private petitioner urging the top court to declare the Feb 8 general elections null and void due to alleged violations of electoral integrity and democratic norms.

The petition asked the court to order new elections under the direct watch of the judiciary within 30 days to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability”.