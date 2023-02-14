SC moved to recover Punjab Assembly secretary

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court (SC) for the recovery of Punjab Assembly secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A petition was filed by a citizen namely Sajid Ahmed under Article 184(3), seeking the top court’s orders for the recovery of Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Major Retired Faisal Hussain, Shehzad Ahmed and Sajid Mehmood.

The petitioner also sought the SC order to present the relevant records of the four persons. The citizen stated in his petition that the enforced disappearance is a constitutional violation and the incumbent government is subjecting its opponents to political vengeance.

The federal and provincial governments were made parties in the petition. Moreover, the citizen also made inspector generals (IGs), DG FIA and DG ACE Punjab parties in the case.

Earlier in the month, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti had been arrested from Sindh’s Matiari area.

READ: MUHAMMAD KHAN BHATTI’S WIFE MOVES COURT AGAINST ‘POLICE HARASSMENT’



The Punjab Assembly Secretary was arrested by Sindh police from Matiari. Later, his house in Gujranwala was also raided and a domestic employee was arrested.

Sources told ARY News that he was apprehended under the supervision of the Hyderabad police SSP from Matiari. Bhatti was travelling to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek protective and pre-arrest bail, they added.

In a statement, the police said Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) raided the house of Muhammad Khan Bhatti. “The ACE arrested a domestic employee, Nabeel, and confiscated mobile phone and digital device from the secretary’s house,” the police said.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had expressed concerns over the arrest, saying he fears that Bhatti may be subject to forcible disappearance.

Comments