Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s wife moves court against ‘police harassment’

LAHORE: Wife of Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, who was arrested from Sindh, has moved a Lahore sessions court, seeking its intervention against the alleged harassment from police, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Advocate Sarmad Ghani filed the petition in the court of Additional Sessions, Judge Hasnain Raza, on behalf of Punjab Assembly Secretary’s wife.

In the petition, Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s spouse claimed that over 20 people in police uniform broke into her house on the night of February 6. “The police officials stole valuable items and harassed the women,” the petition stated.

Meanwhile, the session court issued notices to Capital City Police (CCPO) Lahore and SHO Race Course Police Station and sought a reply on February 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested from Sindh’s Matiari area. Later, his house in Gujranwala was also raided and a domestic employee was arrested.

Sources told ARY News that he was apprehended under the supervision of the Hyderabad police SSP from Matiari. Bhatti was traveling to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek protective and pre-arrest bail, they added.

Earlier, it was reported that Punjab police raided the residence of the former chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat.

Uniformed and plainclothed police officials entered Pervaiz Elahi’s residence and started searching the entire house.

According to the reports, Pervaiz Elahi’s family was not present in the house at the time of the raid except for the gatekeeper and domestic workers.

