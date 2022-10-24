SC office returns Imran Khan’s plea on audio leaks with objections

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court returned PTI chairman Imran Khan’s petition against PM House audio leaks with objections, ARY News reported on Monday.

Former prime minister had in his plea sought a joint investigation team (JIT) or a judicial commission to probe the PM House audio leaks.

“It was not pointed out in the plea that it is a matter of fundamental rights and the public interest,” Registrar Office of the apex court said in its objections.

“Before filing petition in the Supreme Court, the matter was not taken to the concerned forum,” according to the registrar office. “The Registrar Office was not satisfied with the petition submitted under the Article 184-iii”.

The supreme court office raised six objections over the petition filed in the apex court over the PM House audio leaks.

The former premier had made the ministries of interior, defence, IT, information, PEMRA, Intelligence Bureau and FIA the respondents in the petition.

“Declare that the illegal surveillance of the PMO and the release of the surveillance data, especially through the audio leaks, are unconstitutional and in violation of law,” the former prime minister prayed to the court

He had also urged the SC to hold the officials behind the audio leaks accountable.

Earlier, the authorities had arrested two suspects involved in the bugging and phone hacking of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that an intelligence agency has apprehended two hackers. Among the two suspects, one hacker belongs to Rawalpindi while the other hails from a city in Central Punjab.

It may be noted several audios of the incumbent government including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former PM Imran Khan were leaked on social media in a span of eight days.

