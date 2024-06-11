SC orders closure of Monal restaurant, others in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ordered the closure of Monal and all other restaurants in the Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad.

The Supreme Court bench led by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa while rejecting the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) report, ordered the administration to close all restaurants including Monal in Margalla Hills National Park within 90 days.

SC in its verdict said National Park cannot be used for commercial activities. The apex court also said to consider affected restaurants in land leasing outside the National Park.

Earlier during the hearing of Monal Restaurant case, Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the apex court had sought a report on several other restaurants as well.

He said there was also a mention of the Sports Club Pak-China Center and Arts Council National Monument in the report. “This shows the CDA officials’ honesty,” he said.

“Does the SC building also lie in the Margalla National Park; does the CDA office also lie in the same park?” he questioned, and said, “If that is the case, then it would be better if the Authority ordered the demolition of its own building.”

Justice Isa remarked the whole world knew how many restaurants were built alongside the Monal Restaurant. “It is only the CDA, which is clueless.”