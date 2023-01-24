SC Registrar refuses to meet PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Registrar has refused to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PTI lawmakers failed to get permission for holding a meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial today after they reached the Supreme Court (SC).

Sources told ARY News that six PTI MNAs have reached the SC building to meet the CJP.

Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar told the journalists that they want to meet the chief justice to discuss the resignations, however, the SC officials asked them to return to the National Assembly. He added that the government then accepted their resignations.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi along with the legal team members will meet PTI chief Imran Khan today.

Pervaiz Elahi and Imran Khan will mull over constitutional options against the steps taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) besides discussing the strategy against the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab CM.

In a relevant development today, the Election Commission received resignations of 43 more MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted and forwarded 43 resignations of the PTI MNAs to the ECP for approval, sources said.

The speaker sent resignations of Lal Chand, Riaz Fatyana, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Sardar Talib, Ghazala Saifi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Nafeesa Khattak, Niaz Ahmed, Sahibzada Mehboob and Munazza Hassan and others.

Ashraf had accepted the resignation of 70 PTI members last week in two phases, while 43 resignations have been sent to the election commission today.

Talking to media yesterday outside the election commission, PTI leader Amir Dogar said the party had submitted the commission a list carrying the names of 45 MNAs who have withdrawn their resignations from the National Assembly.

