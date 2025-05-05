SC reserves verdict on civilian trials in military courts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday reserved its judgment on appeals challenging the military trials of civilians, ARY News reported.

On Oct 23, 2023 ruling, the Supreme Court (SC) declared that trying civilians in military courts for their alleged role in attacks on army installations during the riots that followed PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest were ultra vires the Constitution.

The verdict was reserved by a six-member SC bench a hearing detailed arguments from the both sides.

The bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan also include, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

SC bench reserved the verdict today after Attorney General for Pakistan concluded his arguments before.

Justice Aminuddin Khan stated that a short order will be issued within this week, adding urgency to the high-profile case that has significant constitutional implications.

The AGP urged the court to provide an observation on granting the right of appeal and cited precedent, including the SC’s ruling in ex-COAS General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s service extension case, where Parliament was directed to legislate within a specified timeframe.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that in that instance, Parliament was given six months for legislation, reinforcing the court’s authority to recommend legal reforms.

The verdict is expected to address whether military courts have constitutional jurisdiction over civilian suspects, a matter that has sparked widespread legal and public debate.