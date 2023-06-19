SC reserves verdict on pleas against judgements review law

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) reserved the verdict on pleas challenging the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 after arguments were completed from both sides.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the petitions challenging the vires of the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023.

Continuing his arguments, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan said the scope of review has expanded after the scope of Article 184(3) has widened. Judges who gave decision earlier can be part of the larger bench to hear review pleas, Awan added.

The preoperative of constituting bench still lies with the Supreme Court, Awan said and added the court gave its ruling that in the Imran Tiwana case that without a solid reason, the law cannot be suspended.

CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the right for legislation remains with the legislators but here they are talking about the constitutional limits.

“We agree with your argument on remedy against 184(3), but the ground for remedy should be clarified,” CJP said to the AGP.

The judgment has been reserved by the SC, after the completion of the arguments from the parties. CJP Bandial said the verdict in the judgments and review law will soon be announced.