SC rules in favor of taxpayers, bars retroactive penalties on past tax matters

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ruled in favor of taxpayers, declaring that new penalties cannot be imposed on past tax matters, ARY News reported.

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court decided the case, which was filed by the tax department.

The top court dismissed the petition filed by the tax department, ruling that placing new financial burdens on past tax assessments is illegal.

The court remarked in its judgment that a tax penalty is not merely a procedural action, but an additional financial liability.

The SC stated in its verdict that, without explicit legal authority, no new fines can be imposed on retroactively opened cases, and finalized tax matters cannot be subjected to new liabilities.

The apex court rejected attempts to increase old tax liabilities through new legislation, declaring that tax assessments finalized up to June 30, 2002, are protected from new penalties.

The court has established clear limits on the retrospective implementation of tax legislation, completely resolving legal contradictions from past judicial decisions.

The Supreme Court further remarked in its verdict that if a bench of equal strength disagrees with a prior ruling, the matter must be referred to a larger bench for a hearing.

Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbassi authored the verdict.