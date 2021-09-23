SC seeks details of welfare plots across Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has sought details of welfare plots from the concerned authorities across Karachi, ARY News reported.

The directions were passed by the apex court while hearing a case related to the construction of two hospitals on the welfare plots in Karachi’s Clifton.

The SC bench issued notices to the DG Karachi Development Authority (KDA), commissioner Karachi, administrator Karachi and all cantonment boards in this context.

The aforesaid authorities have been asked to provide the list regarding amenity plots and constructions on the plots.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had said land grabbing and encroachment in the city that amenity plots are given to private hospitals for commercial purposes that only the elite can afford.

The apex court’s Karachi registry heard the cases under Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed who served notices to the advocate general of Sindh and to all the hospital owners whose constructions are on amenity plots.

Ziauddin and South City hospitals are amongst the ones the top court has served notices to.

Tell us if the purpose, based on which the amenity plots were given to private interests for commercial gains, is being accomplished, the top judge had asked.