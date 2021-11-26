SC seeks legal status of Al-Bari Tower

KARACHI: An interim order has been issued by the Supreme Court (SC) to seek the legal status of Al-Bari Tower in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Supreme Court (SC) heard the case against the illegal occupation of a family park today.

The top court sought the legal status of Al-Bari Tower and stayed all activities besides stopping the sale of the building to the third party.

The lawyer representing Bahadur Yar Jang Cooperative Housing Society apprised the court that Al-Bari Tower was constructed on an amenity plot.

Amicus curiae Amber Alibhai said that amenity plots were not spotted in the master plan of the metropolis. She added that the amenity plots were given the whole numbers before being sold.

Rasheed A Rizvi appeared in the hearing to represent Al-Bari Towers. He told the court that the plot has a legal status and the reports should be summoned here in the court. He added that the total covered area of the plot is 1,520 square yards.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that plot number 70 and 72 are parkland in accordance with the master plan of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA).

The lawyer of Bahadur Yar Jang Cooperative Housing Society said that the total covered area was 3,931 square yards that had been split into three pieces. A commercial plot had been generated by reducing the size of the park.

Amber Alibhai said that an office of Saylani Welfare Trust has been established in Al-Bari Tower, whereas, accommodation is being provided on the first floor of the building.

Later, the top court directed concerned authorities to produce the legal status of Al-Bari Tower and adjourned the hearing.

